Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 290 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 290 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $854,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $520,369,000 after acquiring an additional 35,351 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $411,750,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,016 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,455,000 after purchasing an additional 91,955 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX traded up $2.97 on Friday, reaching $210.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.09. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

