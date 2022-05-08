Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 157.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 0.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,262,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Netflix by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after acquiring an additional 616,339 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $7.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.97. The company had a trading volume of 17,168,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,538,108. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.58 and its 200 day moving average is $473.66.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. KGI Securities cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.31.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.