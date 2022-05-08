Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 720 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 720 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $112.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,966,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,997. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $196.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total value of $55,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,454. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

