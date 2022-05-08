Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,003,965,000 after buying an additional 172,681 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,730,000 after purchasing an additional 358,020 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,647,000 after purchasing an additional 357,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,418,000 after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW traded down $2.84 on Friday, hitting $100.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,024,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,863. The company has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $2,453,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,035.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,481 shares of company stock valued at $32,060,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

