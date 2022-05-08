Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1,955.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 498.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 33,356 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1,431.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 669,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Benchmark cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.11.

Shares of DVN traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.69. 14,629,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,044,874. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.15. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 75.05%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

