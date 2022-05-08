Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $549,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. ASML comprises 0.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ASML by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,124,000 after purchasing an additional 613,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ASML by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,403,343,000 after purchasing an additional 173,677 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,401,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 100,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,857,000 after purchasing an additional 62,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $13.17 on Friday, hitting $551.00. 1,214,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $622.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $707.62. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $544.00 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $3.5617 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.93%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($842.11) to €710.00 ($747.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ASML from €945.00 ($994.74) to €960.00 ($1,010.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.38.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

