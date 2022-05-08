Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,999 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,463.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,853,000 after buying an additional 1,225,243 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,948,000 after acquiring an additional 832,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,194,000 after acquiring an additional 807,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 6,912.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 578,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,870,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.77.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

About Fastenal (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.