Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 450 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $108.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,573. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.95 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.77.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. StockNews.com raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

