Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 470 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,018,705,000 after buying an additional 418,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in NIKE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,266,403,000 after buying an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. UBS Group set a $173.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.41.

NKE traded down $4.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,237,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,402,181. The company has a market capitalization of $180.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

