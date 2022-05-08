Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 4,880 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MU shares. New Street Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.32.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.35. The company had a trading volume of 15,156,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,109,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.