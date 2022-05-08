Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of J. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,506,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 110,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:J traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $137.81. 690,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.23.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.22.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

