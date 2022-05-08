Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 194,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $1,056,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SHW traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.38. 1,758,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.93.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.50.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

