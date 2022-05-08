Mizuho Boosts Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $69.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.57.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average is $61.10. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 485,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,802,000 after acquiring an additional 61,938 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $11,497,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,599,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,846,000 after buying an additional 25,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

