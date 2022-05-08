Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of ON Semiconductor worth $21,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,516,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,992,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,596,000 after buying an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 429,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,643,000 after buying an additional 307,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after buying an additional 4,032,943 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ ON opened at $55.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.56. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,157 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

About ON Semiconductor (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.