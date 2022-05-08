Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 4,300 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $22,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cloudflare by 1,428.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $2,450,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 599,294 shares of company stock valued at $65,886,479. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of -79.05 and a beta of 1.01. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

