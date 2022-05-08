Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.08% of Cummins worth $24,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $306,362.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.27.

NYSE:CMI opened at $201.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.72 and its 200 day moving average is $216.47. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

