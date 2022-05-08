Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.54

Monarch Mining Co. (TSE:GBAR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 11350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.70 million and a P/E ratio of -9.00.

Get Monarch Mining alerts:

About Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR)

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.