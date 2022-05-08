Monavale (MONA) Price Down 3.9% This Week

Monavale (MONA) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Monavale has a total market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $1,505.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for approximately $303.34 or 0.00907295 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Monavale has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.43 or 0.00273477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00015922 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003174 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000941 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Monavale

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,510 coins and its circulating supply is 9,819 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

