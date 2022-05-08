Monero Classic Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 8th. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and approximately $27,380.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000980 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $214.75 or 0.00623808 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.