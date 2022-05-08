MonetaryUnit (MUE) Hits Market Capitalization of $595,540.69

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $595,540.69 and approximately $238.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006680 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000574 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00158749 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 248,858,695 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

