Moonriver Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21.63 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $135.61 million and $21.63 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for $33.41 or 0.00096586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,582,315% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.29 or 0.00356434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00192180 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.73 or 0.00551424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00038923 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,597.87 or 1.92540050 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,322,588 coins and its circulating supply is 4,059,048 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars.

