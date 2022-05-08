Morgan Stanley Increases Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Price Target to GBX 200

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 190 ($2.37) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Barclays from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Barclays from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.31) to GBX 260 ($3.25) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.06) to GBX 260 ($3.25) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Barclays from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.60.

Get Barclays alerts:

BCS stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Barclays has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barclays (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.