Morgan Stanley Increases RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target to €50.00

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €45.00 ($47.37) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($44.21) to €52.00 ($54.74) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($67.37) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($47.37) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($40.32) to €42.50 ($44.74) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RWE Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.01.

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.64. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.7014 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

