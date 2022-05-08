MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($37.89) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($68.42) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €52.00 ($54.74).

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €19.25 ($20.26) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €18.84 ($19.83) and a 12-month high of €72.84 ($76.67). The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.04.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

