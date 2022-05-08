MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 46.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of MP Materials stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,170,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,727. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average of $43.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 20.79.

Get MP Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MP shares. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other news, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops acquired 4,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.01 per share, with a total value of $176,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $11,899,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock valued at $216,329,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,150,000 after buying an additional 268,776 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MP Materials by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 98,307 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in MP Materials by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MP Materials by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MP Materials (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.