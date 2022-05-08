MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Position Raised by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,374,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 5.29% of MRC Global worth $30,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,518,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,089,000 after buying an additional 1,663,744 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,790,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after buying an additional 179,159 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,785,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after buying an additional 234,418 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter valued at $7,871,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,050,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 36,750 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. MRC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $13.44.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRC. TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

