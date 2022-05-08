Must Asset Management Inc. Acquires 19,150 Shares of PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID)

Must Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the quarter. PARTS iD accounts for about 0.6% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PARTS iD were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of PARTS iD in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PARTS iD in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of PARTS iD in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PARTS iD by 57.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,478 shares during the period.

ID stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,517. PARTS iD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40.

PARTS iD ( NYSE:ID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05).

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

