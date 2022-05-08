Must Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 35,191 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,202,000. Carvana comprises approximately 4.4% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Carvana by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $277.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $173.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.67.

In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 3,687,500 shares of company stock valued at $295,619,250 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.48. 13,184,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,243,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.05. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 2.56.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

