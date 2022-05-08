Must Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. Must Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of CarParts.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CarParts.com by 4.9% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,164,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,393,000 after purchasing an additional 148,296 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,339,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,445,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,784,000 after acquiring an additional 373,946 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 113,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,041,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRTS. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

NASDAQ:PRTS traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,709. The company has a market capitalization of $426.61 million, a P/E ratio of -71.72 and a beta of 2.46. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

