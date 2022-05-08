Must Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,699 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.6% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 188,002 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 11,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 176,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,397,000 after acquiring an additional 50,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,978 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB stock traded down $4.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.77. 34,733,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,943,624. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.51. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Argus cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock worth $1,823,131 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.