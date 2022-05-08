Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its position in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC owned 0.15% of Myomo worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Myomo by 326.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Myomo by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Myomo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Myomo by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myomo by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYO opened at $2.81 on Friday. Myomo, Inc. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $14.35.

Myomo ( NYSEAMERICAN:MYO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 74.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.00%. Equities analysts predict that Myomo, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MYO shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myomo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

