Namecoin Price Hits $2.00 on Top Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $2.00 or 0.00005845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $29.45 million and $7,968.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,184.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.54 or 0.00768028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00206039 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017515 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

