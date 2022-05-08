NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.67 on Friday. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00.

NH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NantHealth in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in NantHealth by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NantHealth by 1,023.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 94,191 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NantHealth by 676.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 139,650 shares during the period. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

