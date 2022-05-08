Nash Exchange Market Capitalization Reaches $72.56 Million (NEX)

Nash Exchange (NEX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Nash Exchange coin can now be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00004415 BTC on major exchanges. Nash Exchange has a total market capitalization of $72.56 million and $471,833.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nash Exchange has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,715,606.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.65 or 0.00377387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00192804 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.21 or 0.00556588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00038932 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,829.41 or 1.88705443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Nash Exchange Coin Profile

Nash Exchange was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nash Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nashsocial . Nash Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial . The official website for Nash Exchange is nash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

