National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Bought by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 224,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,643 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 125.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 171.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 213.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 23,063 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

NESR traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 242,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,981. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NESR shares. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. National Bankshares cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

