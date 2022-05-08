NatWest Group (LON:NWG) PT Raised to GBX 330

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 315 ($3.94) to GBX 330 ($4.12) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 280 ($3.50) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.75) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.00) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 308.75 ($3.86).

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 209.50 ($2.62) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 216.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 225.92. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.22).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.42%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

