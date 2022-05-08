Neblio (NEBL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $18,800.00

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $18,800.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00037657 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00014898 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004694 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,160,485 coins and its circulating supply is 18,949,161 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.