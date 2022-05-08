Neo Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $95.25 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last week, Neo has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $95.25 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $16.11 or 0.00046800 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 1,973,618.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00273718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00012023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,559.92 or 1.00035247 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00189581 BTC.

About Neo

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

