Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $9.80 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:NEXA opened at $8.60 on Friday. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $722.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is a boost from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nexa Resources by 136.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 109,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Nexa Resources by 27.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

