NEXT (NEXT) Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

NEXT (NEXT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $440,931.24 and approximately $17.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0708 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.94 or 0.00276351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00015615 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003120 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000974 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000102 BTC.

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

