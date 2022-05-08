NFT Alley Reaches Market Cap of $13,909.66 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $13,909.66 and $144,943.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Alley coin can now be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,622,262.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.19 or 0.00365307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00190678 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.52 or 0.00553018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00039134 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,350.09 or 1.90686293 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

