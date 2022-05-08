Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Nikola’s quarterly revenue was up 1899900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NKLA stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.07. Nikola has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nikola by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,743,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,729 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nikola by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 191,813 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Nikola by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 118,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Nikola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.72.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

