nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. 394,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,193. nLIGHT has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.38 million, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 2.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,714,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,004,000 after buying an additional 50,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after buying an additional 36,537 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after buying an additional 54,729 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 9,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,063 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nLIGHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

