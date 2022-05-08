Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05, reports. The firm had revenue of C$17.46 million for the quarter.

Shares of Nomad Royalty stock opened at C$10.24 on Friday. Nomad Royalty has a one year low of C$7.34 and a one year high of C$12.00. The company has a market cap of C$629.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -406.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Haywood Securities reiterated a “tender” rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price objective on Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.67.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

