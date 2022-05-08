North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $67.24 and last traded at $69.52. 696,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 428,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.52.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average of $79.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URNM. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 165,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 50,984 shares during the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,342,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF by 673.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 32,143 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF by 42.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 80,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter.

