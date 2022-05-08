Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Receives $45.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.38.

NPIFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NPIFF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. Northland Power has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

