NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC set a C$15.50 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NWH.UN stock opened at C$12.79 on Friday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.65 and a 1 year high of C$14.42. The company has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.93, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

