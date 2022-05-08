Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.49

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 17019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The company has a market capitalization of C$41.23 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.60.

Nova Leap Health Company Profile (CVE:NLH)

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

