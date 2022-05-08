Novacoin (NVC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $111,538.26

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 21.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $111,538.26 and approximately $2.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,744.99 or 1.00346304 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045912 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001219 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

