NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.53 EPS

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $6.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NRG traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,897,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,434. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. NRG Energy has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $46.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 8.52%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NRG Energy (Get Rating)
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NRG Energy (NRG)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.