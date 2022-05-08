NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.53 EPS

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $6.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NRG traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,897,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,434. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. NRG Energy has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $46.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 8.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

